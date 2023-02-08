Advertisement
California

Two people and their pet cat killed in fire at Mar Vista home

Firefighters on the roof of a house
An investigation is underway after two people died in a house fire in Mar Vista early Wednesday.
(OnScene.TV)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Two people and a cat died in a house fire in Mar Vista early Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Fire crews responding to a 911 hang-up call about 2:22 a.m. found a 1,096-square-foot, single-story home on fire in the 3500 block of South May Street, according to a Fire Department news release. Additional crews were assigned.

The flames were fully extinguished by 2:50 a.m.

First responders found a man and a woman dead inside the home, as well as their pet cat. The ages of the two people and their relationship are still being determined.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

