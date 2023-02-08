Two people and their pet cat killed in fire at Mar Vista home

Two people and a cat died in a house fire in Mar Vista early Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Fire crews responding to a 911 hang-up call about 2:22 a.m. found a 1,096-square-foot, single-story home on fire in the 3500 block of South May Street, according to a Fire Department news release. Additional crews were assigned.

The flames were fully extinguished by 2:50 a.m.

First responders found a man and a woman dead inside the home, as well as their pet cat. The ages of the two people and their relationship are still being determined.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.