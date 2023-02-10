Laguna Beach city manager’s home vandalized with feces, police say

Laguna Beach police are investigating after feces was smeared on and around the city manager’s home, authorities said Thursday.

Authorities responded to reports of vandalism around 7:29 a.m. at the 3rd Avenue home of City Manager Shohreh Dupuis and believe the incident occurred overnight or early in the morning. Police discovered sewage or feces smeared on the house, frontyard, mailbox, planters, stairs and walkway adjacent to the home.

Dupuis was appointed city manager in April 2021, replacing former City Manager John Pietig, who retired that year in June. Dupuis was previously the assistant city manager, and prior to that, she served as public works director.

“I am saddened by this hateful act and cannot imagine why anyone in our community would want to personally hurt me or my family,” Dupuis said.

Police believe the incident occurred overnight or early Thursday morning. (City of Laguna Beach)

Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen said the incident was shocking and urged anyone with information to contact the police.

“As a city, we will not tolerate any acts to intimidate or harm any city employee or appointed or elected official. Our city manager is a dedicated and hard-working person who only wants the best for our residents and the city,” Whalen said in a statement.

“Her job is hard enough without the added stress and anxiety that this type of attack creates,” Whalen said. “She doesn’t deserve this disrespect, and I fully expect our community to rally around her.”

Laguna Beach officials said the home is city property, as the city owns half of it and Dupuis owns the other half, per her employment contract.

Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert said the investigation is ongoing. Those with information should contact the department at (949) 497-0701.