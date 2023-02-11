Cooler temperatures, chance of light showers expected overnight, through Sunday

Just when it was starting to feel like sunny Southern California again, a cold snap and the chance of showers are bearing down on Los Angeles for the rest of the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the high 30s for residents in Santa Clarita and other inland valleys Saturday night, with temperatures in the 40s expected along the coast, said Rich Thompson, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

There’s also a chance of light showers across L.A. County through Sunday. Not much rain, a few hundredths of an inch, but with the freeze line dropping to between 3,000 and 3,500 feet that could be enough to make some roads slick, including along the Grapevine, Thompson said.

The chance of precipitation is about 40%.

On Sunday, expect clouds and temperatures in the low 60s.