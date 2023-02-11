Sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot man armed with ‘edged weapon’ in Palmdale
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man armed with an “edged weapon” in Palmdale on Friday night, authorities said.
The deputies were responding to a domestic violence call in the 3700 block of Oxford Drive around 10:20 p.m., according to a sheriff’s department news release.
“The suspect advanced toward deputies with an edged weapon and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” according to the sheriff’s statement. No further description of the weapon was provided.
The shooting victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Deputies recovered the weapon at the scene, according to the department.
It was the sixth deputy-involved shooting to result in injury or death this year, according to data posted on the Sheriff’s Department website.
That’s a brisk pace; the department has averaged 22 such shootings — or fewer than two per month — since 2019.
Five of the shootings this year have been fatal.
