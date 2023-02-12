Sunday Review: Week’s top California stories in photos — Feb. 12

If you are like me and absorb news through images first and foremost, here’s a short visual summary of what you may have missed this past week — news from California and West Coast as seen by Los Angeles Times photographers.



A USAID Los Angeles County Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue team member, Matt Arledge, uses a hyper-sensitive microphone to listen for signs of life at a destroyed building site in Adiyaman, Turkey, on Friday. (Tom Nicholson / For The Times)

Following the Feb. 6 devastating Turkey and Syria earthquake, search-and-rescue teams from 68 countries traveled to the region to assist with rescue and other efforts to help those affected by the magnitude 7.8 quake. Last Wednesday 76 Los Angeles County search-and-rescue team members — firefighters, structural engineers, emergency management planners, paramedics, doctors, technical experts and six K9 dogs boarded a plane along with 65,000 pounds of equipment — to join the international 8,619 rescue workers even as estimates of the dead Saturday climbed past the 33,000 mark.

A group of internally displaced people sit around a campfire on Friday, seeking comfort and warmth in stiff winter cold, surrounded by destroyed buildings in Adiyaman, Turkey, after the Feb. 6 earthquake. (Tom Nicholson / For The Times)

“On Friday, a squad from the L.A. team maneuvered through neighborhoods of Adiyaman to assess the horrific damage. Less dramatic than rescues, yes, but no less crucial: Thousands of residents remain on the street in tents, contending with freezing temperatures yet afraid to risk moving back inside the buildings that remain standing,” writes Nabih Bulos, the L.A. Times Middle East bureau chief.

In California, a quake as strong as magnitude 8.2 is possible on the southern San Andreas fault and would bring widespread damage to all of Southern California.



A woman carrying an Iranian flag walks down Spring Street as thousands of Iranian community members and human rights advocates protest nearby against the oppressive Islamic regime in Iran during a rally outside Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Thousands of Iranian community members and human rights advocates protested against the oppressive Islamic regime in Iran during a rally outside Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Thousands of people gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday, calling for regime change in Iran. The protesters chanted, “Zan, zendegi, azadi,” or “Woman, life, freedom” — words that have become a rallying cry since the September death of Mahsa Amini sparked an enduring protest movement.

A wild horse grazes near a man-made water reservoir at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, which is billed as the world’s largest industrial park, sitting on 166 square miles, roughly the size of New Orleans or Denver. As new corporations and their workers move in, wildlife such as wild horse, big-horned sheep and coyotes are being pushed out. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Year after year, Californians and California-based businesses move out of state and across the American West in search of cheaper, roomier and friendlier pastures. Yet the perfect blend — a California lifestyle without the hangups — is proving elusive.

The pandemic spurred another California exodus — Californians are now pouring into Nevada and not everyone is happy about it.



Seen in December, Gustavo Dudamel performs during Act 1 off the L.A. Phil Tristan Project at Disney Hall in Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Venezuelan-born superstar conductor Gustavo Dudamel, who put the Los Angeles Philharmonic on the nation’s classical music map, is leaving L.A. to join the New York Philharmonic in 2026. Dudamel broke the news during the orchestra rehearsal on Tuesday.

LeBron James celebrates after a shot to become the all-time NBA scoring leader, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at 38,388 points during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Lakers’ LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, tallying 38 points to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark in a 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here’s everything you need to know.

Brandon Tsay, of California, who disarmed the Monterey Park shooter, is recognized by President Biden during the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Last month Californian Brandon Tsay disarmed a mass killer. On Tuesday the reluctant hero attended the State of the Union as Biden’s guest.

The Mexican government in January indefinitely banned great white shark cage-diving around Guadalupe Island off Baja California, citing numerous “bad practices.”



The Golf Club at Terra Lago is built in the desert. There are more than 120 golf courses in the Coachella Valley. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

As California recovers from one of its wettest months in recent history, the Colorado River is still dwindling toward dangerous lows.

Colorado River crisis is so bad that lakes Mead and Powell, the nation’s largest reservoirs, are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes. As the river supplies water to seven US states, including California, tribal nations and Mexico, this is poised to become a repeat and important story to economic and cultural survival in SoCal.

Much of the Colorado River’s water is diverted from reservoirs and transported in canals to the farmlands and cities of the desert Southwest. But some of the water also ends up going elsewhere — vanishing into thin air.

Alligator Jesus, left, and Sam Smith attend the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Beyoncé accepts the best dance/electronic music album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Last Sunday music’s biggest stars came out in some of their boldest over-the-top looks at the Grammys at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé is now the most-awarded artist in Grammys history, taking home multiple honors in the dance/electronic and R&B sections.