Week in Photos: top visual stories — Feb. 18

Hello and welcome to our selection of this week’s top stories — in pictures. Here’s what you may have missed.

...

Tiger Woods is back on the prowl at the Genesis Invitational.

Tiger Woods hits out of sand trap on the 6th green during round two of the Genesis in Pacific Palisades Invitational on Friday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

...

Mexico and U.S. officials call for action after L.A. Times investigation into counterfeit medicine.

Advertisement

Pharmacies in Cabo San Lucas are selling counterfeit prescription pills laced with illicit substances and passing them off as legitimate pharmaceuticals. American tourists who unknowingly purchase fentanyl-laced pills from Mexican pharmacies are at a higher risk of overdose when they ingest drugs far stronger than what they’re expecting. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

...

Stars mixed and mingled: Take a look inside the 2023 Oscar nominees luncheon.

Tom Cruise attends the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton on Monday. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

...

California’s population dropped by 500,000 in two years as exodus continues.

Research showed that the bulk of departures in Los Angeles County were from the city of Los Angeles. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

...

Culver City’s sweeping ban on outdoor camping sparks homelessness debate.

An unhoused man named Roscoe lives in a tent under the 405 Freeway bridge over Venice Boulevard in Culver City. The Culver City City Council has approved a ban on camping on city streets, though it won’t go into effect until officials find a way to clean up the streets without criminalizing the homeless. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

...

Suspect in shootings of two Jewish men in L.A. is charged with federal hate crimes.

Officers on horseback patrol along Pico Boulevard in the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles on Thursday, after the LAPD increased its presence following two shootings of Jewish men this week.

(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

...

A battle to save Beverly Hills’ shady ficus trees is underway.

Wendy Klenk, who owns a business on Robertson Blvd. where ficus trees are being cut down, collects signatures to save the trees. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

...

Tesla recalled 362,758 cars with Full Self-Driving mode due to crash risk. Now, if ‘self-driving’ Teslas are defective, why are regulators letting them stay on the road?

A Tesla service car drives near a Tesla dealership in Burbank on Thursday. Tesla is recalling 362,758 vehicles in the U.S. because its Full Self-Driving Beta software may cause a crash, according a notice from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

...

Dramatic photos show Lake Oroville’s rise after epic storms.