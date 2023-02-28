High school teacher in Irvine arrested after recording devices found in bathroom

A 37-year-old teacher at Beckman High School was arrested Monday after police said he hid recording devices in one of the school’s bathrooms.

Siu Kong Sit is accused of putting the recording instruments in an all-gender restroom near the school’s pool, which detectives said captured “several” people inside the restroom, according to a news release from the Irvine Police Department.

A contracted maintenance worker found the hidden devices in the bathroom and turned them over to administrative staff, who then alerted police, the release said.

The statement from police did not say how detectives determined who planted the recording devices, but said their investigation determined it was Sit.

Sit, a Santa Ana resident, was arrested at the school Monday and booked at Orange County Jail on suspicion of possession or manufacturing of child pornography, burglary, and two other misdemeanor charges, police said. He is being held on $20,000 bail, according to jail records.

Detectives are working to locate additional victims in the case, the release said.

Sit was a science teacher at Beckman High, according to the school’s website, which is part of Tustin Unified School District.