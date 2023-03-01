Advertisement
California

Woman in her 70s found stabbed to death in Lake Forest home

A two-story house with several cars, a police SUV and yellow crime-scene tape in front of it.
A woman in her 70s was found stabbed to death early Wednesday in a home on Bellcroft Drive, Lake Forest.
(OnScene.TV)
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
Share

A woman in her 70s was found stabbed to death in her Lake Forest home early Wednesday, officials said.

A woman in her 30s, who also lives at the home, has been detained and was being interviewed by homicide investigators, said Carrie Braun, spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Few details were released but Braun said someone in the home, a third resident, called authorities at 1:50 a.m. with a report of unknown trouble.

Advertisement

When deputies arrived, they found the victim with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was reported injured in the home.

Investigators have obtained a search warrant to search the home, Braun said. She declined to state the relationship between the victim and the woman who was detained.

CaliforniaOrange County
Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement