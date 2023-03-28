Advertisement
Remains of a California soldier killed in the Korean War have been identified

A black-and-white image of a young man in a military uniform standing in front of palm trees.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Tuesday that Army Cpl. Carmen Carrillo, 20, of Lompoc, Calif., was accounted for on Feb. 3.
(DPAA)
By Paloma EsquivelStaff Writer 
U.S. Army Cpl. Carmen Carrillo, of Lompoc, was 20 years old when he was reported missing in action during the Korean War. Now, more than 70 years later, his remains have been identified, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Carrillo was seriously wounded in battle in South Korea in February 1951. He returned to duty two months later, in April, according to information listed by the American Battle Monuments Commission.

One month after his return, Carrillo was reported missing in action. His unit had been fighting in Hongcheon, South Korea, in the central sector of a U.N. defensive line known as the “No Name Line.”

The specific circumstances of his death are still unknown. Carrillo served in Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division.

A vertical black-and-white image of a young man in military uniform.
Army Cpl. Carmen Carrillo.
(DPAA)

In December of 1953, the Army added Carrillo to its list of soldiers who were presumed dead.

Then in 2013, more than six decades after he went missing, Carrillo’s remains, along with those of several others, were recovered in South Korea and returned to the U.S. In 2021, the remains were disinterred for testing, and in February of this year, laboratory analysis “and the totality of the circumstantial evidence available” established one set of remains as Carrillo’s, according to the agency.

Carrillo will be buried in Lompoc, though a date for the burial has not yet been determined, the agency said.

His name is listed on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. Now that his remains have been identified, a rosette will be placed next to his name, signifying that he has been accounted for, the agency said.

Since 1982, the remains of more than 450 U.S. citizens killed in the Korean War have been identified and returned to their families for burial. More than 7,600 remain unaccounted for, according to the agency.

Paloma Esquivel

Paloma Esquivel is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She was on the team that won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for public service for investigating corruption in the city of Bell and the team that won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for coverage of the San Bernardino terror attack. Prior to joining The Times in 2007, she was a freelance writer, worked in Spanish-language radio and was an occasional substitute teacher. A Southern California native, she graduated from UC Berkeley and has a master’s in journalism from Syracuse University.

