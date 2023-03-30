A ‘sad day for Los Angeles’: Community leaders speak out on the Ridley-Thomas verdict

The conviction of Los Angeles City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas on federal corruption charges drew a wide range of reactions on Thursday, with some calling the verdict unjust and others simply expressing sadness over the outcome.

Mayor Karen Bass, appearing at an event dealing with housing and homelessness, told reporters she had worked with Ridley-Thomas for more than 40 years. She described him as a champion of the city, a thought leader and “a policymaker who made a real impact.”

“I believe that this is a sad day for Los Angeles,” she said. “And I feel that sadness personally.”

Ridley-Thomas, who was convicted of conspiracy, bribery and fraud charges, had served in city, county and state government, most recently representing a district that stretches from Koreatown to the Crenshaw corridor. Throughout the case, he had drawn support — both political and financial — from his longtime allies, especially the religious leadership of South Los Angeles.

Those allies said they were devastated by the verdict handed down Thursday, saying Ridley-Thomas should have been found not guilty.

Pastor William D. Smart, who has known Ridley-Thomas for 25 years, described the case as “a U.S. government railroad of another Black man.” Smart said the Ridley-Thomas he knows is “honorable, respectful, and a doer for the people — all people.”

“Somewhere along the line, the character and the service and the spirit of Mark got lost,” said Smart, who went to the courthouse each of the last four days to show his support. “The jury — I just think they didn’t understand.”

Pastor K. W. Tulloss, president of the Baptist Ministers Conference of Los Angeles and Southern California, said he too was stunned. Tulloss said the community would “continue to stand by the council member.”

“We’re going to continue to raise awareness, because there’s many in our community who believe this was a political witch hunt,” he said.

Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, who opposed the council’s decision to suspend Ridley-Thomas in 2021, called the verdict “difficult news to consider or accept,” saying that while some had chosen to “forget our community, Mark Ridley-Thomas centered and uplifted us.”

Others voiced sadness, but for different reasons.

Grace Yoo, an attorney who lost to Ridley-Thomas in the 2020 election, pointed out that he is the third council member to be convicted of corruption charges in a three-year span. Top executives at the Department of Water and Power also have pleaded guilty.

Yoo, who is running for the Ridley-Thomas seat in next year’s election, said Angelenos deserve honest local government. And she questioned what City Hall might have been able to accomplish if it were not sullied by corruption.

“I’m just sad — sad for the state of L.A.,” she said. “I’m also sad that it’s taken this long for the general public to know what’s going on in their local government.”

The case against Ridley-Thomas centered around actions he took while he was serving on the county Board of Supervisors. Prosecutors alleged that Ridley-Thomas made contracting decisions that were favorable to USC, in exchange for benefits the university provided to his son, a former state Assembly member.

Businessman Rick Caruso, who was chairman of USC’s Board of Trustees when the investigation into Ridley-Thomas began, said in a statement that he’s grateful to the jury for “carefully weighing the evidence and then doing the right thing.”

“Today’s conviction is an important and necessary step forward as we work to end the culture of corruption that has long plagued Los Angeles city government,” said Caruso, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year.

Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, who represents part of the west San Fernando Valley, said the verdict “stains the legacy of a man who had been a trailblazer, an icon and effective legislator for many years.”

“I am glad that justice is being served because bribery and pay-to-play schemes in Los Angeles are unacceptable and have to be stopped,” Blumenfield said in a statement. “I am disappointed and saddened by the reality that he is the third City Council colleague to either plead or be found guilty of corruption.”

Times staff writer Julia Wick contributed to this report.