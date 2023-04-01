Advertisement
Multiple people shot at Trader Joe’s parking lot in West Hills

By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police were responding to a shooting with multiple victims at a Trader Joe’s store in the San Fernando Valley.

Few details were available, but police and fire officials were responding to the store in the 6750 block of Fallbrook Avenue in West Hills.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Fallbrook Center, a retail complex that is also home to a Target, Home Depot and Walmart.

A law enforcement source said an early report indicated that at least three people were wounded and that police had detained one person.

This is a developing story. It will be updated soon.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

