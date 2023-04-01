Multiple people shot at Trader Joe’s parking lot in West Hills

Los Angeles police were responding to a shooting with multiple victims at a Trader Joe’s store in the San Fernando Valley.

Few details were available, but police and fire officials were responding to the store in the 6750 block of Fallbrook Avenue in West Hills.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Fallbrook Center, a retail complex that is also home to a Target, Home Depot and Walmart.

A law enforcement source said an early report indicated that at least three people were wounded and that police had detained one person.

This is a developing story. It will be updated soon.