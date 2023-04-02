Police identify suspect in West Hills shooting that left one person dead and three others injured

WEST HILLS, CA - APRIL 1, 2023 - Police investigate the scene of a shooting in a West Hills shopping parking lot that left one person dead and many others wounded at 6751 Fallbrook Avenue in West Hills on April 1, 2023. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

A 34-year-old Woodland Hills man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a shooting in a West Hills parking lot that left one person dead and three wounded.

Mark Connole was arrested after fleeing the site of the shooting, which happened around 3:45 p.m. at a parking lot in the Fallbrook Center, Los Angeles Police officials said. One person died at the scene, while the three others were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Connole reportedly fled in a red Honda, and a “short pursuit” followed after the driver failed to stop, LAPD said. Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said Connole managed to switch vehicles during the pursuit. The driver of the second vehicle, a woman, eventually pulled over and Connole was arrested, Hamilton said. His bail has been set at $2 million.

Police are still investigating the shooting, including the relationship between Connole and the victims, LAPD public information officer Jeff Lee said on Sunday. The police have not yet identified the person killed.

LAPD detectives are asking anyone who took video of the shooting to contact the department.