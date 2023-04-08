Driver arrested for DUI after Pacific Palisades crash that left one dead, two injured

A driver was arrested and charged with DUI early Saturday morning after crashing into three vehicles parked on Pacific Coast Highway, killing one person and injuring two others.

The man was traveling southbound on the highway near Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday when he crashed into the parked vehicles, driving two of them off the road and onto the rocks along the ocean, according to the LAPD.

The vehicles struck three people who were sitting on the rocks. A 32-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene of the crash, and a 32-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were in stable condition, an LAPD spokesperson said Saturday morning.

News footage showed the two vehicles lying on the beach in Pacific Palisades early Saturday, waves lapping at the wreckage.

The 21-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck the parked cars was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to the LAPD. The crash remains under investigation.

