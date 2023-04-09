Bodies found in two separate house fires in Los Angeles County

Two bodies were found in separate house fires in Los Angeles County this weekend, authorities said.

Firefighters discovered a man’s body about 8:30 a.m. Sunday while battling a fire at a garage apartment in the 8000 block of Alverstone Avenue in Westchester, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“An adult male was believed to be in the unit and was unaccounted for upon fire extinguishment,’’ LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart told City News Service. “Due to the amount of storage, it took significant amount of overhaul to permit a search of the occupancy.”

The victim has not been identified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Stewart said.

In a separate incident, firefighters found a body inside a home after an attic fire in La Puente on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched to a one-story home at 445 S. Waringwood Road at 4:46 p.m. Saturday. They put out the blaze less than half an hour later, after which they found the body, a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The identity of the victim has also not been released by the L.A. County coroner’s office.