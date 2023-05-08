Fiery wrong-way crash kills driver, closing most of southbound 101 in East Hollywood

The car was reportedly traveling north on the southbound 101 when the collision happened near the Santa Monica Boulevard exit. Flying debris may have contributed to two other crashes.

A driver traveling the wrong way on the 101 Freeway in East Hollywood was killed Monday morning when the vehicle crashed into two other cars and went up in flames, shutting down much of the freeway during rush hour, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A red Toyota Prius was reported traveling north in the southbound lanes of the 101 about 4 a.m., CHP Officer Roberto Gomez said.

The Prius was going around 80 mph when it side-swiped a Honda sedan, then collided head-on with a pickup truck near the Santa Monica Boulevard exit, causing the Prius and the truck to burst into flames, according to Gomez.

Advertisement

A Jeep then crashed into the Prius and the truck, Gomez said.

The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s identity hasn’t been released. One other person was hospitalized in unknown condition, and two people suffered minor injuries.

Flying debris may have contributed to two other crashes that followed in the northbound lanes, Gomez said. One of the crashes was believed to have been caused by a driver being distracted by what was happening on the other side of the freeway.

All southbound lanes were closed during the investigation at Melrose Avenue until the fourth lane was eventually reopened later Monday morning, Gomez said.