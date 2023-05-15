Bee swarm sends 2 to hospital, forces road closures in Encino

An animal control worker is swarmed by bees at a home in Encino on Monday.

A bee swarm in Encino on Monday afternoon sent two people to a hospital and prompted warnings for residents to stay inside and shut their doors and windows, officials said.

The swarm, described as thousands of bees in strength, was reported in the 17100 block of Adlon Road, near Encino Reservoir, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One man was taken to a hospital after suffering multiple stings, a department spokeswoman said. His condition is unknown.

Advertisement

A second man, described as a Los Angeles Police Department volunteer officer, also required medical attention after being injured while moving away from the swarm, the LAFD said in a statement. Officials did not specify what sort of injury the second man suffered.

A professional bee remover is required to deal with the swarm, according to the fire department.

In the meantime, officials warned residents not to go outside. The LAPD has closed Adlon Place and Adlon Road as part of the incident response.