One knocked unconscious in fan brawl outside Dodger Stadium

A view over Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The stadium saw yet another brawl on Tuesday, which left a man unconscious.

A brawl involving several people outside Dodger Stadium left one person unconscious, and authorities say none of the parties involved are cooperating with police.

The fight erupted outside the center field entrance Tuesday after the Dodgers lost to the Minnesota Twins. A cellphone video captured several people exchanging punches shortly after 10 p.m. as fans exited the stadium.

Multiple people appeared to be involved in the brawl, which was first reported by KTLA-TV Channel 5. Video shows a crowd formed around those exchanging blows.

A man in a dark shirt appeared to punch another man in a Clayton Kershaw jersey, who then fell — striking the back of his head on the ground with a loud thud. Another man can then be seen running to his aid and checking his head.

In the video, Dodger Stadium staff members can be seen circling the scene while keeping their distance.

Johnathon Lopez, 18, witnessed the fight and said it appeared the person on the ground was unconscious. Within a few minutes, an LAPD officer arrived and detained one man, Lopez said. The man on the ground was carried away on a stretcher.

“It definitely appeared that some of the people were buzzed or really intoxicated,” Lopez said, who attended the game with about 60 members of his family to celebrate a cousin’s visit home from the U.S. Air Force.

Los Angeles Police Department Cmdr. German Hurtado confirmed that one man was detained and another received medical treatment.

“They didn’t want to press charges on each other,” he said.

None of the parties involved in the fight were willing to cooperate with police, according to the LAPD. The Dodgers declined to comment on the incident.

Lopez said the fight appeared to start when two men bumped into each other as they walked out of the stadium.

“It’s just really embarrassing, because they are adults who are not acting right,” Lopez said. “The stadium should probably put into place some rules for not letting people drink so close to when it’s time to go home, so they can at least sober up.”

This isn’t the first time a fight has broken out among fans following a game at Dodger Stadium.

A San Francisco Giants fan was shot to death in the Dodger Stadium parking lot in September 2003.

In 2011, two men beat Giants fan Bryan Stow so severely that he was placed into a coma and suffered permanent brain damage. The Dodgers organization was found partly liable for his injuries.