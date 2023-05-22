Fatal crash closes southbound lanes of 405 Freeway through Sepulveda Pass
All southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were shut down early Monday after a crash killed one person near the Sunset Boulevard exit, authorities said.
All traffic was being diverted off the freeway at both Skirball Center Drive and Getty Center Drive, said Officer Michael Nasir with the California Highway Patrol. The CHP issued a SigAlert until 7 a.m., but it could be extended, Nasir said.
A call came in at 3:36 a.m. about a multivehicle traffic collision at Sunset Boulevard, Nasir said. The CHP and Los Angeles city firefighters responded to the call. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A coroner was at the scene early Monday morning.
