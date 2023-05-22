Advertisement
California

Fatal crash closes southbound lanes of 405 Freeway through Sepulveda Pass

Cars with brake lights on freeway
Monday morning traffic is at a standstill on the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass after a person was killed Monday morning in a multiple-vehicle crash, closing all southbound lanes.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Alexandra E. PetriStaff Writer 
All southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were shut down early Monday after a crash killed one person near the Sunset Boulevard exit, authorities said.

All traffic was being diverted off the freeway at both Skirball Center Drive and Getty Center Drive, said Officer Michael Nasir with the California Highway Patrol. The CHP issued a SigAlert until 7 a.m., but it could be extended, Nasir said.

A call came in at 3:36 a.m. about a multivehicle traffic collision at Sunset Boulevard, Nasir said. The CHP and Los Angeles city firefighters responded to the call. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A coroner was at the scene early Monday morning.

Alexandra E. Petri

Alexandra E. Petri covers trends and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered live news at the New York Times. A two-time reporting fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation, she graduated from Penn State with a degree in journalism and international studies.

