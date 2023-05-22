Fatal crash closes southbound lanes of 405 Freeway through Sepulveda Pass

Monday morning traffic is at a standstill on the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass after a person was killed Monday morning in a multiple-vehicle crash, closing all southbound lanes.

All southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were shut down early Monday after a crash killed one person near the Sunset Boulevard exit, authorities said.

All traffic was being diverted off the freeway at both Skirball Center Drive and Getty Center Drive, said Officer Michael Nasir with the California Highway Patrol. The CHP issued a SigAlert until 7 a.m., but it could be extended, Nasir said.

SIGALERT: SB I405 JNO WEST SUNSET BLVD, TRAFFIC COLLISION, ALL LANES BLOCKED FOR 3 HOURS; ALL TRAFFIC DIVERTED OFF AT SKIRBALL — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) May 22, 2023

A call came in at 3:36 a.m. about a multivehicle traffic collision at Sunset Boulevard, Nasir said. The CHP and Los Angeles city firefighters responded to the call. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A coroner was at the scene early Monday morning.