Police arrest 17-year-old in connection with brutal stabbing of L.A. Metro bus driver

The Los Angeles Police Department released these photos of a person suspected in the stabbing of an L.A. Metro bus driver Wednesday evening in Woodland Hills.

Authorities have arrested a teenager suspected of stabbing and critically injuring an L.A. Metro bus driver Wednesday evening in Woodland Hills.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said the 17-year-old is in custody but declined to identify him because he is a minor.

The driver, a 61-year-old man, suffered stab wounds to the chest, neck and back. He remains in critical condition at Northridge Hospital, police said.

Advertisement

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore, at podium, addresses reporters on May 25, 2023, to announce the arrest of a 17-year-old suspected of stabbing a Metro bus driver in Woodland Hills. (Jeremy Childs / Los Angeles Time)

Moore declined to give any additional details about the bus driver, citing his family’s wishes for privacy.

Authorities said the stabbing occurred around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Erwin Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

The assailant was seen fleeing on Erwin Street toward Owensmouth Avenue, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the stabbing occurred after the assailant boarded the bus and got into an argument with the driver. Both the assailant and the driver got off the bus during the argument, which ended with the driver being stabbed multiple times, according to authorities.

“Metro is shocked and saddened to hear about this heinous act of violence and is providing support to our employee and his loved ones,” the agency said in a statement.

Times staff writer Rachel Uranga contributed to this report.