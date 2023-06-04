Advertisement
California

Pomona police searching for suspects in two fatal shootings

By Jenny GoldStaff Writer 
Pomona police are searching for suspects in two fatal shootings that occurred in the city overnight.

Officers responded to a call about 7:40 p.m. Saturday about a fight near the intersection of Holt and Loranne avenues, said James Gibson, a watch commander with the police department.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, he said. The shooter had fled.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died, Gibson said. There were witnesses, but the motive for the crime is not yet known.

In a separate incident, officers received a call about 12:30 a.m. that a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds in an alley off Garey Avenue and Grove Street, police said. By the time paramedics arrived, the victim had died.

It is not known whether the shootings are related.

No arrests have been made. Both shootings remain under investigation.

Jenny Gold

Jenny Gold covers early childhood development and education for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2023, she spent nearly 14 years covering healthcare for radio and print as a senior correspondent at Kaiser Health News. Her stories have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Atlantic, NPR, Reveal and Marketplace, among others. A Berkeley native, she is a graduate of Brown University and was previously a Kroc fellow at NPR.

