A spill of 50,000 gallons of sewage temporarily closes Long Beach beaches to swimmers

Long Beach closed its local beaches Tuesday following the spill of 50,000 gallons of sewage into the Alhambra Wash. A sign warns visitors away during a previous closure in 2021.

Long Beach officials have temporarily closed coastal swimming areas in the city after about 50,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the Alhambra Wash.

Long Beach City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis issued the closure on Tuesday, which will affect beaches along 5th and 10th places, Granada and Prospect avenues, and the west side of Belmont Pier among other locations , according to city officials.

Long Beach has approximately seven miles of public beach.

The spill was caused by a blockage that caused a sewer line to overflow, according to a report to the city from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Advertisement

The Alhambra Wash leads to the Rio Hondo Channel and flows into the Los Angeles River. The river empties into the Pacific Ocean in Long Beach, carrying any pollution into the coastal waters, officials said.

The Long Beach Health Department will continue monitoring water quality at the affected sites until bacteria levels reach state standards, officials said.