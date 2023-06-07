A spill of 50,000 gallons of sewage temporarily closes Long Beach beaches to swimmers
Long Beach officials have temporarily closed coastal swimming areas in the city after about 50,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the Alhambra Wash.
Long Beach City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis issued the closure on Tuesday, which will affect beaches along 5th and 10th places, Granada and Prospect avenues, and the west side of Belmont Pier among other locations, according to city officials.
Long Beach has approximately seven miles of public beach.
The spill was caused by a blockage that caused a sewer line to overflow, according to a report to the city from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
The Alhambra Wash leads to the Rio Hondo Channel and flows into the Los Angeles River. The river empties into the Pacific Ocean in Long Beach, carrying any pollution into the coastal waters, officials said.
The Long Beach Health Department will continue monitoring water quality at the affected sites until bacteria levels reach state standards, officials said.
People can call (562) 570-4199 or visit the city’s water quality monitor site to learn the status of beach water quality.
