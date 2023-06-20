Crowds flee Leimert Park’s Juneteenth Festival after unfounded shooting scare

Pop Diouf, right, drums with children at the Leimert Park Village Juneteenth Festival on Monday.

For nearly eight hours Monday, the celebratory scene at the Juneteenth Festival in Leimert Park had been peaceful and joyous.

In a show of unity, hundreds of people had descended on the historic Black neighborhood in L.A. to honor the federal holiday, which marks the day the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free. The festival at Leimert Park Village is one of the oldest Juneteenth events in the country.

But just minutes before headliner and Grammy-winning R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan was to go onstage, some people began to panic and flee after hearing reports of a shooting. As a precaution, Sullivan canceled her performance, ending the event an hour early.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Drake Madison said officers in the area responded at 7:50 p.m. to multiple calls of a shooting near the intersection of Leimert Boulevard and Stocker Street.

Upon arriving, Madison said, police found no evidence that a shooting had occurred. But a few minutes later, officers responded to reports of a group fighting at a McDonald’s 2,000 feet southwest from their location.

Videos on social media show a small crowd inside the restaurant screaming and yelling. Some people are standing on tables while others force their way behind the counter and try to take the cashier boxes.

The chaos at McDonalds during the Juneteenth Festival in Leimert Park pic.twitter.com/BHXQuSAAa8 — 2UrbanGirls (@2UrbanGirls) June 20, 2023

At least one person is seen slamming a cashier box on the ground, causing money to spill on the ground. Dozens of people run over to grab the cash.

Madison said at least one person was arrested in connection with the robbery. The name of that person has not been released, and the incident remains under investigation, he said.

After the chaos, Sullivan wrote a statement on her Instagram account: “I hope everyone made it home to their loved ones tonight! I’m so disappointed we couldn’t come together and celebrate Juneteenth! If you’re still at the park please leave. The show is cancelled [crying emoji].”

Organizers for the event could not be reached for comment.

On Twitter, people who were at the festival criticized organizers for poor crowd control. Other social media videos show people standing on rooftops of businesses, dancing and cheering performers who were onstage.

The crowd stampedes were believed to have started when people began running and knocked over a vendor’s tent. Someone said “gun,” according to one festival attendee, causing more people to panic and flee.

my cousin was near the tent. apprently there were some folks who were in the back of the crowd that were running from something when the tent knocked over.



she heard someone say “gun” which honestly could have just been someone’s assumption in the commotion. but then ppl reacted — C. Morgan, VFX (@LeimertCreative) June 20, 2023

Some people at the festival were already on edge after a string of shootings during Juneteenth celebrations across the U.S.

On Saturday night, one person was killed and another injured in a shooting that stemmed from a dispute at a Juneteenth event in San Diego’s Liberty Station.

Early Sunday, one person was killed and at least 22 were injured when a number of people started shooting on a crowd of hundreds at a Juneteenth celebration in Willowbrook, Ill., near Chicago.

And on Monday afternoon, a shooting near a Juneteenth event in Milwaukee left six people ages 14 to 19 wounded. An injured 17-year-old who was believed to be the gunman was taken into custody.

The Juneteenth Festival in Leimert Park featured 300 Black-owned businesses, three main stages, two DJ stages and one spoken word stage.