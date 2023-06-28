Amtrak train derails after hitting car in Moorpark, causing ‘severe damage’

An Amtrak passenger train derailed in Moorpark after colliding with a truck on Wednesday morning.

An Amtrak train derailed Wednesday in Moorpark, and passengers were evacuating while a fire burned, officials said.

The crash occurred near Los Angeles Avenue and Gabbert Road in Moorpark in Ventura County, according to fire radio calls.

Authorities did not provide an exact time of the derailment.

A spokesperson with the Ventura County Fire Department said a seven-car train had derailed.

The train struck a car before derailing, according to fire radio calls. The Ventura County Fire Department sent fire engines, medics and EMS personnel to the scene.

There was at least “one injured crew member and severe damage to the train,” a woman said over the fire radio.

This is a developing story and will be updated.