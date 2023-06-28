Advertisement
California

Amtrak train derails after hitting car in Moorpark, causing ‘severe damage’

An Amtrak passenger train derailed in Moorpark after colliding with a truck on Wednesday morning.
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
An Amtrak train derailed Wednesday in Moorpark, and passengers were evacuating while a fire burned, officials said.

The crash occurred near Los Angeles Avenue and Gabbert Road in Moorpark in Ventura County, according to fire radio calls.

Authorities did not provide an exact time of the derailment.

A spokesperson with the Ventura County Fire Department said a seven-car train had derailed.

The train struck a car before derailing, according to fire radio calls. The Ventura County Fire Department sent fire engines, medics and EMS personnel to the scene.

There was at least “one injured crew member and severe damage to the train,” a woman said over the fire radio.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CaliforniaTransportation
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

