1 person killed and 3 injured in plane crash in Riverside County

A mangled plane lies next to a building.
The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed just after 2 p.m. near Murrieta.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Alene Tchekmedyian
Jack Leonard
One person was killed and three injured Tuesday afternoon after a plane struck the side of a building and crashed near French Valley Airport in Riverside County, authorities said.

No one on the ground was hurt when the plane hit the industrial building, Riverside County Fire Department spokesperson Tawny Castro said. Her department said on Twitter that one person suffered serious injuries, another moderate injuries and the third minor injuries. The fourth person on the plane died at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration described the plane as a single-engine Cessna 172 and said it crashed shortly after taking off from the airport.

California
Alene Tchekmedyian

Alene Tchekmedyian is an investigative reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, focusing on accountability stories and writing about failures by officials to comply with transparency laws. Before joining The Times in 2016, she reported on crime and policing for the Glendale News-Press and Burbank Leader.

Jack Leonard

As senior editor of investigations, Jack Leonard oversees the work of a team of investigative reporters. As a reporter, he was part of the team that exposed fraud and abuse in California’s conservatorship system, a series that won several national awards. He went on to investigate how early releases from L.A.’s jail system perverts justice and fosters more crime on the street. Later, he worked on a sweeping expose of abuse and corruption in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

