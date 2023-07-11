Advertisement
El Cajon man was on FaceTime when he was killed in tree-trimming accident

By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A man from the San Diego County city of El Cajon was on FaceTime when he was involved in a fatal tree-trimming accident last week, the county medical examiner’s office said.

On the morning of July 5, 59-year-old Gary Zing told relatives he was going to cut down a tree in his backyard, the medical examiner’s office said in a release.

He had a family member on a video call when he ventured into his backyard later that morning.

“The decedent was observed by a family member on FaceTime cutting branches on the tree,” the office said.

The relative saw the man “go down the hill from the tree” and a piece of the tree fell on top of him.

The man was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

