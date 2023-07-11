El Cajon man was on FaceTime when he was killed in tree-trimming accident

A man from the San Diego County city of El Cajon was on FaceTime when he was involved in a fatal tree-trimming accident last week, the county medical examiner’s office said.

On the morning of July 5, 59-year-old Gary Zing told relatives he was going to cut down a tree in his backyard, the medical examiner’s office said in a release.

He had a family member on a video call when he ventured into his backyard later that morning.

“The decedent was observed by a family member on FaceTime cutting branches on the tree,” the office said.

The relative saw the man “go down the hill from the tree” and a piece of the tree fell on top of him.

The man was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel.