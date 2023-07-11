El Cajon man was on FaceTime when he was killed in tree-trimming accident
A man from the San Diego County city of El Cajon was on FaceTime when he was involved in a fatal tree-trimming accident last week, the county medical examiner’s office said.
On the morning of July 5, 59-year-old Gary Zing told relatives he was going to cut down a tree in his backyard, the medical examiner’s office said in a release.
He had a family member on a video call when he ventured into his backyard later that morning.
A pilot was taken to a hospital after a small plane crashed into the roof of a hangar at Long Beach Airport. About 45 gallons of fuel leaked from the plane.
“The decedent was observed by a family member on FaceTime cutting branches on the tree,” the office said.
The relative saw the man “go down the hill from the tree” and a piece of the tree fell on top of him.
The man was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.