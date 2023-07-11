Advertisement
California

A ‘friendly’ 15-foot python is on the loose in Chatsworth. Her name is ‘Big Mama’

A python snake lays on a red surface
Big Mama is a 15-foot-long python pet that escaped in Chatsworth a week ago. The snake still has not been found.
(Courtesy of Alex Villalta)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
A “friendly” 15-foot python named “Big Mama” slipped her captivity and has been on the lam in Chatsworth for more than a week, according to her owner.

The snake is a constrictor and has the potential to “eat cats, medium and small dogs,” said her owner Alex Villata, in a Facebook post on July 7. She is “friendly to humans,” Villalta noted.

“Please do not kill her,” he wrote.

The news was first reported by KTTV-TV Channel 11.

Big Mama has been his family’s pet for many years, and Villalta said his son is “extremely sad” that they lost her.

The snake is gold-colored with a strip of black running across her back, pictures show. So if you see another 15-foot-long python in Chatsworth with other colors, that’s a different snake.

The news of the missing snake set some Chatsworth residents on edge.

“Please let us know when you find her, some of us are really hoping she is found soon for your peace of mind and ours because we are terrified of snakes,” wrote one Chatsworth resident in response to Villalta’s announcement.

Villalta confirmed on Sunday that the snake was still missing.

Residents of Chatsworth can reach the Los Angeles Animal Services department at (888) 452-7381.

CaliforniaAnimals & Pets
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

