L.A. elementary school teacher charged with sexually assaulting 6 students

A Los Angeles first-grade teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting six female students, the L.A. County district attorney’s office announced Wednesday afternoon.

Martin Reyes Jr., 29, who taught at Sunrise Elementary School in Boyle Heights, faces 10 counts of lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14.

Reyes, a Northeast Los Angeles resident, was arrested Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement this week. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27, according to the district attorney’s office.

He remains in custody with bail set at $1 million, jail records show.

“Our educators are entrusted with creating a safe and nurturing environment where students can learn and grow without the fear of abuse or exploitation,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement Wednesday. “It is our collective responsibility to ensure that schools are places where all students can thrive, free from the threat of sexual violence.”

Authorities said a female student contacted law enforcement on May 22 and alleged that Reyes had sexually assaulted her, according to the district attorney’s office. LAPD investigators have since identified five more girls with similar allegations.

The assaults occurred inside a classroom during recess, according to the district attorney’s office, and all of the alleged victims were students enrolled in Reyes’ class.

Calls and emails seeking comment from the district attorney’s office, LAPD and Los Angeles Unified School District were not immediately returned late Wednesday afternoon.