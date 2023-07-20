Advertisement
Man killed, 2-year-old shot at Granada Hills Recreation Center

A police SUV stands next to a park with an area blocked off by police tape.
A man was killed and a 2-year-old was injured by gunfire at a park in Granada Hills on Wednesday night.
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
A man was killed and a 2-year-old was struck by gunfire during a shooting at a park in Granada Hills, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting occurred about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday night at the Granada Hills Recreation Center on Chatsworth Street, officers said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at the park and found a man about 30 years old dead at the scene, they said. The victim has not been identified.

A 2-year-old was also found suffering from a gunshot wound, was taken to the hospital and is stable, authorities said. It was not clear if the toddler and the man who was killed were related.

The gunman remains at large. Police did not give a motive for the shooting.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

