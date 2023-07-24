Advertisement
Man and woman found shot to death in car at ocean overlook in Rancho Palos Verdes

An aerial frame of a single car parked in a parking strip
A man and woman were found shot to death in a car parked in a scenic beachside lot in Rancho Palos Verdes on Monday morning.
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies discovered the two victims, whose names were not released, about 6:50 a.m. Monday on Palos Verdes Drive in a blue Subaru that was riddled with bullet holes, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Video taken by KTLA-TV showed evidence markers scattered near the car and deputies milling about the parking lot, which had no other cars parked in it.

The victims died at the scene and no arrests were immediately made, authorities said.

