Suspect sought in fatal shooting at Metro Orange Line bus stop in San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles police are searching for a gunman who fatally shot one man and wounded another person Friday night at the Metro Orange Line bus stop in Tarzana, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the bus station at Reseda Boulevard and Oxnard Street around 7:25 p.m., police said. They found two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the station’s parking lot.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the two victims to the hospital, where 28-year-old Brandyn Rodrigo Mendez of Van Nuys succumbed to his injuries, police said. The other victim, who was not identified, is in stable condition, police said.

Police believe the two victims were involved in a confrontation with the suspect at the San Fernando Valley station. The suspect brandished a handgun and fired multiple times at the victims before fleeing the scene, police said in a news release.

No arrests have been made and police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect by calling the LAPD’S Valley Homicide Bureau at (818) 374-9550. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call (800) 222-8477.