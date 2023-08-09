Customer crashes vehicle at Mission Hills car dealership, killing 1 and injuring 3

Firefighters and LAPD officers at the Hamer Toyota dealership in Mission Hills after a fatal crash.

One person was killed and three others injured when a customer driving a vehicle inside a Mission Hills car dealership Wednesday morning crashed into the reception area, authorities said.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the driver accidentally accelerated instead of braking in an indoor driveway in the dealership, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

The vehicle came to a stop in the customer reception area after striking two employees and two customers, police officials said.

Witnesses described bystanders helping to free a female customer who was trapped beneath the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

An off-duty nurse performed CPR on the woman, who was not breathing and had no pulse. The woman died after being taken to a regional trauma center, police confirmed.

Two male employees were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including a head wound, according to the fire department.

The driver appeared not to be injured and remained at the dealership, at 11041 N. Sepulveda Blvd., cooperating with officers, the department said.