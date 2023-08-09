Advertisement
California

Customer crashes vehicle at Mission Hills car dealership, killing 1 and injuring 3

An aerial view of emergency workers at a car dealership.
Firefighters and LAPD officers at the Hamer Toyota dealership in Mission Hills after a fatal crash.
(KTLA)
Los Angeles Times 2023 intern Cari Spencer
By Cari Spencer
Follow
Share

One person was killed and three others injured when a customer driving a vehicle inside a Mission Hills car dealership Wednesday morning crashed into the reception area, authorities said.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the driver accidentally accelerated instead of braking in an indoor driveway in the dealership, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

The vehicle came to a stop in the customer reception area after striking two employees and two customers, police officials said.

Witnesses described bystanders helping to free a female customer who was trapped beneath the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Advertisement

An off-duty nurse performed CPR on the woman, who was not breathing and had no pulse. The woman died after being taken to a regional trauma center, police confirmed.

Two male employees were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including a head wound, according to the fire department.

The driver appeared not to be injured and remained at the dealership, at 11041 N. Sepulveda Blvd., cooperating with officers, the department said.

California
Cari Spencer

Cari Spencer is a 2023 reporting intern on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. She is a recent graduate of USC, where she studied journalism and sociology. Spencer previously reported for Crosstown L.A., the 74 and LA School Report and is originally from the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minn.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement