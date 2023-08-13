Man armed with a rifle in Koreatown taken into custody after standoff, police say

A man armed with a rifle near a busy intersection in Koreatown was shot and wounded by Los Angeles police Saturday night after a brief standoff, officials said.

Police received a call about a man armed with a rifle near Kenmore Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard about 9:20 p.m., according to the LAPD. Police attempted to make contact with the man and then officers shot at him, striking him, the department said.

The man ran from the officers, who fired more shots, police said.

LAPD spokeswoman Norma Eisenman could not confirm whether the man fired any shots during the interaction.

The man barricaded himself behind a building stairwell near 7th street and Vermont Avenue, where a standoff occurred, police said. At the time, police said, they knew he was in need of medical attention.

The LAPD’s SWAT team attempted to use a remote-controlled vehicle to retrieve the man’s two firearms but were unable to do so, police said. The team then used another unmanned ground vehicle, also known as a robotic dog, to remove the firearms, allowing them to apprehend the man and provide medical attention.

He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.