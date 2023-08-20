Advertisement
Photos: Tropical Storm Hilary arrives in Southern California

With storm clouds looming overhead, Bernadette Duran of San Gabriel carries sandbags to protect her vacation home from predicted flooding from Hurricane Hilary in Palm Springs on August 19, 2023 at City Hall in Palm Springs, California.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
After days of urgent warnings, Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Baja California on Sunday, turning roads into rivers and imperiling homes before barreling north toward Southern California. By 6 p.m., the Southland was seeing flooding, downed trees, road closures and high winds. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas said conditions were continuing to deteriorate across parts of Southern California and western Nevada, especially the mountains and deserts. They said life-threatening, catastrophic flooding remained a possibility.

A person on a board holds onto a rope connected to the back of a bicycle that another person is riding
Keagan Abing is pulled by Jake on a watery stretch of Seal Beach on Aug. 20, 2023.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
People walk across a street in the rain
Residents cross 70th Avenue in Thermal, Calif., as Tropical Storm Hilary dumps torrential rain on Aug. 20, 2023.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
A man sits in a chair under a white big rig while it rains
A resident in Thermal, Calif., takes shelter from Tropical Storm Hilary.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
A person hold onto a walker on a wet sidewalk
Robert Nevill walks slowly from the store to his assisted living residence in Yucaipa, Calif., on Aug. 20, 2023. He got caught in the rain.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
A person in red shirt and blue overalls, her feet wrapped in white plastic, approaches a street while carrying a red package
Nannie Auclair navigates wet conditions after buying beer at a neighborhood market in Thermal, Calif., on Aug. 20, 2023.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
A person in a dark hooded jacket holds the leash of her dog, covered by a pink raincoat, while standing on a flooded street
Hillary Tucker, 34, and her dog Oakley make their way through a flooded street in L.A.’s Valley Village neighborhood on Aug. 20, 2023.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A man stands in floodwaters next to a blue car
A driver calls for help after his car stalled on Avenue 48 in Coachella, Calif., on Aug. 20, 2023.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Two men hold a long-handled tools while standing in swirling muddy waters
Sergio Lopez, center, steers a large wooden plank to help Carlos Gutierrez, right, divert the floodwaters on Avenue 70 in Thermal, Calif.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
The headlights of a vehicle illuminate a flooded street
A truck struggles to get through a flooded section of Venice Boulevard in Culver City on Aug. 20, 2023.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.

Dania Maxwell is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2018, she worked in Colombia, South America and at the Naples Daily News in Florida. Her work has been awarded an Emmy, POYi, Sigma Delta Chi and Edward R. Murrow. Maxwell received a master’s degree in visual communication from Ohio University and a bachelor of arts from Sarah Lawrence College.

Francine Orr has been a staff photojournalist for the Los Angeles Times since 2000. Previously, she was a staff photographer at the Kansas City Star. Orr served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia. While there, she learned how to be a quiet observer and gained a love for stories. She was raised in Colorado and earned bachelor’s degrees in both history and art from the University of Saint Mary. In 2022, Orr received the coveted Dart Award for Excellence in Coverage of Trauma and the National Headliner Award. She also won the 2020 Meyer “Mike” Berger and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature photography in 2012.

