Photos: Tropical Storm Hilary arrives in Southern California
With storm clouds looming overhead, Bernadette Duran of San Gabriel carries sandbags to protect her vacation home from predicted flooding from Hurricane Hilary in Palm Springs on August 19, 2023 at City Hall in Palm Springs, California.
After days of urgent warnings, Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Baja California on Sunday, turning roads into rivers and imperiling homes before barreling north toward Southern California. By 6 p.m., the Southland was seeing flooding, downed trees, road closures and high winds. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas said conditions were continuing to deteriorate across parts of Southern California and western Nevada, especially the mountains and deserts. They said life-threatening, catastrophic flooding remained a possibility.
