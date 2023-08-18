Police shoot man during confrontation in Watts, authorities said

Los Angeles police shot and wounded a man early Friday following a confrontation in Watts, authorities said.

Police confirmed an officer fired a gun at East 103rd Street and Lou Dillon Avenue, but gave no further details.

The unidentified man was shot in the leg after he allegedly waved a gun, according to a report on a police scanner. Officers called for an ambulance and backup after the shooting by the officer.

Police said the man was in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.