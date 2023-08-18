Advertisement
California

Police shoot man during confrontation in Watts, authorities said

Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff WriterFollow
Los Angeles police shot and wounded a man early Friday following a confrontation in Watts, authorities said.

Police confirmed an officer fired a gun at East 103rd Street and Lou Dillon Avenue, but gave no further details.

The unidentified man was shot in the leg after he allegedly waved a gun, according to a report on a police scanner. Officers called for an ambulance and backup after the shooting by the officer.

Police said the man was in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

