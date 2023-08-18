Advertisement
California

Satellite photos show Hurricane Hilary bearing down on Southern California

A man carries sandbags at a beach parking lot
John Straub, a volunteer with West Orange County Community Emergency Response Team, loads dozens of sandbags for residents to fortify their homes in Seal Beach on Aug. 18, 2023, in anticipation of Hurricane Hilary.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff WriterFollow
Share

New satellite photos from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show the telltale cloud swirl of Hurricane Hilary approaching Southern California.

This image of the storm was taken on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. PST:

Hurricane Hilary (bottom right) began to gather strength as it approached California.
(CSU/CIRA & NOAA)

The image shows the storm in the bottom right corner gathering strength southeast of Baja California.

Advertisement

The next image was taken from the same angle on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. PST:

Hurricane Hilary approached Baja California on Thursday afternoon.
(CSU/CIRA & NOAA)

By Thursday afternoon, the eye of the storm had become more visible as it approached Baja California.

The final image was taken Friday at 1 p.m. PST:

Hurricane Hilary gained strength and began to pass over Baja California Sur on Friday.
Hurricane Hilary gained strength and began to pass over Baja California Sur on Friday.
(CSU/CIRA & NOAA)

By Friday, the storm continued its northwest march toward landfall in California.

Advertisement

The images above were processed by Regional and Mesoscale Meteorology Branch and Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University, and curated by Maxar..

A satellite image taken Thursday morning shows Hurricane Hilary off the Pacific coast of Mexico.

California

Southern California on its first tropical storm watch as Hurricane Hilary barrels north

An unprecedented tropical storm watch is in effect from the California-Mexico border to the Orange County-Los Angeles County line and for Catalina Island.

When will the hurricane hit California?

The storm, currently defined as a Category 4 hurricane, is expected to weaken before it hits Southern California late Sunday or early Monday as a tropical storm, with winds expected to be milder by the time the storm arrives.

Significant rain in dry areas will likely bring serious flood risks, experts say.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 28: Clouds drift over the L.A. Basin as rain falls during the last storm of the year in a view from the Griffith Observatory on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California

How to prepare for Hurricane Hilary, the first tropical storm to hit L.A. in 84 years

Hurricane Hilary is likely to make landfall in Los Angeles as a tropical storm, bringing heavy rains and potential flooding. Here’s what you can do now to prepare, and how to stay safe when the storm arrives.

Has a hurricane or tropical storm hit California before?

No hurricane has ever made landfall in California. A tropical storm has not hit the state since 1939.

Last September, Tropical Storm Kay nearly made landfall over the state and brought some rains.

At the time, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain wrote in his blog, Weather West, that “seeing intact tropical cyclones this far north and east along the Pacific Coast of North America is quite rare.”

“There are only a couple of other examples in living memory in which tropical storm or greater strength storms have gotten this close to SoCal,” he wrote.

This page will be updated as newer satellite photos are made available.

California
Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement