Advertisement
California

Video: Yellowstone wolves bring home ‘toys’ to keep pups busy

A wolf holds a bone in its mouth as it trots along a trail.
A Mollie’s Pack wolf heads back to the den with something for the pups.
(Yellowstone National Park Service)
By Amy HubbardAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 
Share

Kids won’t stop biting? Throw ’em a bone.

Adult wolves at Yellowstone National Park were documented on video carting “toys” — in the form of bones of various shapes and sizes — back to their offspring. The park said Tuesday on social media that the practice probably helps keep the pups, and their sharp little teeth, busy.

Video shows adults in the Mollie’s Pack carting bones to their dens over the spring.

Advertisement

According to the park, there were 10 packs, with at least 108 wolves, in Yellowstone as of January.

Females give birth in April to an average of five pups. The young ones poke their heads out of the den within about two weeks, and a pack remains at the den for three to 10 weeks.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA - DECEMBER 20: Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park of El Capitan, Half Dome and Bridalveil Fall on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 in Yosemite National Park, CA. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California

Black bears are also scaling Yosemite’s Half Dome: What to do if you meet up

Bears are natural climbers and, unlike humans, do not need 425 feet of cable to scale the 46-degree-angle surface.

Aug. 18, 2023

And as the pups grow, the parents apparently look for a way to keep them entertained between meals.

“Pups await food delivery from successful hunts, but in the absence of food adults bring ‘toys,’” Tuesday’s post read. “The instinct to bring items back to the den may be reinforced by evolution, and probably helps keep adults from being mobbed by sharp puppy teeth.”

World & Nation

The Day Cinderella Vanished

‘The Hollywood wolves’ were fixtures in Yellowstone and objects of fascination. Then the female went missing and the howling began.

March 11, 2004
Advertisement

CaliforniaAnimals & Pets
Amy Hubbard

Amy Hubbard is an assistant editor on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She’s worked in a range of departments at The Times since 1993, including as copy chief for daily Calendar, Travel, Books and the AM Copy Desk; SEO chief; morning editor on the Metro desk; and assistant newsletters editor. In 2015, she began a four-year stint at personal finance website NerdWallet, where she was the Banking editor. Hubbard is a graduate of the University of Missouri, Columbia, School of Journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement