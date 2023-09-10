4 injured, including 2 paramedics, in collision between ambulance and pickup truck
Four people, including two paramedics, were sent to the hospital early Sunday following a crash involving a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance and a pickup truck in the San Fernando Valley.
The ambulance was responding to a medical emergency when it was struck broadside by a civilian pickup truck at the corner of Van Nuys Boulevard and San Fernando Road around 12:35 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the LAFD.
The truck veered into a utility pole, and the two men inside “were badly trapped in the wreckage of their severely damaged truck before being freed by a team of LAFD responders,” officials said. The men were taken to a nearby trauma center in critical condition.
The two paramedics were able to free themselves from the ambulance, despite minor to moderate injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition.
The accident is being treated as a possible DUI, offcials said.
The medical emergency that the ambulance had been responding to was successfully handled by another crew, the fire department said.
