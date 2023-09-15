Advertisement
California

Creeping ooze irritates Tar Pits neighbors; city calls it a ‘feature’ of the area

Sand covers seeping tar, blocked off by cones, on a road.
Tar is seen on Masselin Avenue on Wednesday.
(KTLA)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
Share

Less than half a mile from the La Brea Tar Pits, a block of L.A. residents has been caught in a sticky situation.

Puddles of oozing tar have been showing up over the last week, mucking up car tires and anything else that gets mired in the sticky black substance.

The primary location of the tar has been along South Masselin Avenue near Olympic Boulevard in the Miracle Mile neighborhood. Video from the scene shows traffic cones and warning signs posted around pools of tar that are covered with sand.

The Los Angeles Department of Public Works and the Bureau of Street Services did not respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

BRENTWOOD, CA - MAY 24, 2022 - - A pedestrian crosses a median as traffic passes along San Vicente Blvd. in Brentwood on May 24, 2022. California's top water regulators have adopted emergency drought rules Tuesday that scale up conservation requirements for water suppliers throughout the state and prohibit watering grass that is purely decorative at businesses and in common areas of subdivisions and homeowners associations. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

California is moving to outlaw watering some grass that’s purely decorative

California legislators passed a water-saving bill banning the use of drinking water on decorative grass outside businesses and along streets.

Sept. 13, 2023

The bureau told KTLA that it was aware of the issue and that the tar is a “naturally occurring feature of the area that can occur when the ground below the street is either saturated from rain or during extreme heat.”

The statement continued: “There are ‘sumps’ or collectors in place to collect any tar, which are being regularly pumped out and assessed. StreetsLA dispatched a contractor to the site last Friday when we were informed about the situation. The contractor cleaned the area and installed cautionary signs and barricades at the location to warn motorists. We will continue to monitor the location for additional maintenance needs.”

Some residents, however, believe not enough is being done to remedy the issue.

“The city is going, ‘Not my problem,’” Ron Bernstein said. He said when he reported the tar to the city, he was told to contact an environmental geologist.

Smoke and flames rise from the Smith River Complex Fire next to the closed U.S. Route 199 in Gasquet, Calif.

California

Wildfires knocked out power to an entire California county. The unprecedented fight to bring it back

With power lines threatened for weeks by fires on the North Coast, officials formed what appears to be California’s largest and longest-running microgrid powered by generators.

Sept. 14, 2023
Advertisement

Residents have been dealing with seeping tar for decades near the La Brea Tar Pits.

In 2019, a pool of tar developed on the street and sidewalk along Wilshire Boulevard and Curson Avenue. The Times reported in 2000 on neighbors dealing with tar seeping into a condominium complex, where a maintenance worker would scoop the tar into 55-gallon drums.

The La Brea Tar Pits, a geological heritage site, have been bubbling since prehistoric times, with more than 3.5 million fossils discovered.

California
Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement