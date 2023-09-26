Advertisement
California

Powerball jackpot jumps to $835 million. What are your odds of winning?

The tops of California Lottery tickets for the Powerball and Mega Millions games
The Powerball jackpot rose to $835 million after there was no big winner during Monday night’s draw. The last jackpot was a $1-billion ticket sold in downtown L.A. in July.
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
The Powerball jackpot rose to $835 million after no ticket matched all the numbers in Monday night’s draw.

That means there’s a chance, albeit a very slim one, to win a massive payout during Wednesday night’s drawing; the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Monday’s drawing marked the 29th in a row without a jackpot winner. The last time someone won the top prize was July 19, when a $1-billion ticket was sold at the Las Palmitas Mini Market at East 12th and Wall streets, just a stone’s throw away from Skid Row. The winner has not yet come forward or been identified.

Earlier this year, another huge Powerball jackpot was won in Los Angeles County, after a $2.04-billion ticket was bought at an Altadena gas station.

Powerball jackpot winners can choose to claim the prize in 30 graduated annual installments or a cash option, which is paid out once instead of in installments. The winner has up to a year from the date of the draw to claim it.

The jackpot depends on how many people match all five numbers and the Powerball.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

CaliforniaWorld & Nation
Summer Lin

