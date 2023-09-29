Trump swings by Westwood ice cream shop, takes licks at New York judge and attorney general

Former president Donald Trump greets supporters at Carvel Ice Cream in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

During a campaign stop at a Westwood ice cream parlor Friday, former President Trump said he may attend a civil-fraud trial that begins on Monday in New York that will determine the size of the penalty, as much as $250 million, for overstating the value of assets to get better loan terms.

“I may,” he said, while greeting cheering supporters at a Carvel shop. “It’s a disgrace. Everything about [New York City] is rigged. It’s all rigged. This whole country is rigged.”

New York Attorney Gen. Letitia James has charged Trump, his business and his two adult sons with overstating the value of their assets. The judge in the case, Arthur Engoron, found Trump fraudulently liable on Tuesday of overvaluing his properties on financial statements and stripped him and other executives of control of the businesses.

Trump did not respond to questions about whether he plans to testify, but he lashed out at the judge and James. James said this week that Trump is on the list of possible witnesses in the case.

Trump made the remarks to reporters Friday afternoon after delivering a raucous, hour-and-a-half-long speech at the California Republican Party convention in Anaheim.

Asked about Gen. Mark Milley’s retirement ceremony comments Friday that he is loyal to the constitution, not a “wannabe dictator,” Trump reiterated criticism he made about the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff last week that drew widespread condemnation amid fears he was inciting violence.

Trump had suggested in a social media post last week that Milley should be executed for making back-channel calls to a Chinese general in the waning months of Trump’s presidency, as he sought to quell Chinese fears of potential conflict and instability.

“It is really treasonous. If you look at what he said to China, he’s either stupid or it’s treason,” Trump said. “What he said to China should never be allowed.”

Milley told CBS News this week that he was taking measures to protect his family.

Trump offered sympathy to the family of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who passed away early Friday morning.

“Well, it’s too bad. She was a nice woman,” Trump said. “I knew her actually fairly well. We got along – different persuasions – but we knew her fairly well. So we wish her family the best.”

Asked whether he would like to run against California Gov. Gavin Newsom in next year’s presidential contest, Trump responded, “I’d love it.”

“What could be better than Biden, but I’d love Newsom if that works out,” he added. “I think [President] Biden is trying to limp along and try and get there. But it could be Newsom, it could be one of three or four other people.”

Newsom has said repeatedly he has no plans to run for president in 2024.