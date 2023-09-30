Three more buses carrying dozens of asylum seekers arrive in L.A. from Texas

Three buses carrying dozens of migrants arrived in Los Angeles from Texas on Friday — the largest single-day group seen to date.

The buses reportedly held as many as 109 asylum seekers, though only 65 were processed by the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, said spokesman Jorge-Mario Cabrera. Some migrants got off the bus in Arizona, Cabrera said, while others left after arriving at Union Station, but before humanitarian aid was on scene.

“Folks were exhausted, disheveled,” Cabrera said. “They were uncleaned, tired, hungry and anxious.”

Two of the buses were dispatched from Del Rio, Texas, while the third came from Brownsville, Texas. Another bus carrying 38 migrants, including 15 children, arrived in L.A. from Del Rio on Monday.

The administration of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent 19 buses carrying migrants to L.A. since mid-June.

Cabrera said an estimated 35% of all the migrants on those buses have been under the age of 18.

“Mr. Abbott does not care about the well-being and safety and care of these migrants,” Cabrera said. “He knows he’s sending a lot of vulnerable people.”

In a statement, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said Abbott “continues to put vulnerable lives in jeopardy with limited food and water” on multi-day bus journeys.

“The city has continued to work with appropriate departments, the county, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year,” she said.

Abbott’s office could not be immediately reached for comment Friday evening.

Cabrera said Friday’s buses came with little notice, with the network of welcome aid becoming aware within 30 to 60 minutes of their arrival. The first bus arrived at 5:45 a.m., the second at 9:15 a.m. and the third at 2 p.m., Cabrera said.

“Usually we get tips from community members or folks who share our concern about the safety of these people,” he said.

The lack of forewarning strains the availability of resources and aid provided to new arrivals at the receiving site, which includes food, clothing, hygiene kits, health checkups and legal orientation. The sites also help migrants coordinate plans with family members, loved ones and sponsors living in the area.

Among the 65 migrants contacted Friday, approximately 62% were from Venezuela. Others hailed from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Haiti.

Most of the people who arrived Friday came with relatives, including 16 children, Cabrera said. About half of the arrivals said they planned to stay in Los Angeles, while the rest said they would go to other parts of California or other states.