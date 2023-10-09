Advertisement
California

Car slams into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco, lands in lobby. Driver killed by police

By Adam ElmahrekStaff Writer 
Share

Police in San Francisco shot dead a person accused of ramming a car into the Chinese Consulate on Monday afternoon, according to local officials.

Officers responding to the scene found that the vehicle had come to a stop inside the lobby of the consulate. Witness video and local TV footage showed a blue Honda sedan with California plates inside the building, with people fleeing out a nearby door.

Police encountered the driver and opened fire, an officer said during a San Francisco Police Department news conference Monday.

The individual died after being transported to a local hospital, the official said.

Advertisement

Santa Monica, CA - August 24: Today is known as Kobe Bryant Day - Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Santa Monica, CA. The Santa Monica Pier honored Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant with a light-up display on the pier's Ferris wheel. There were hearts visible on the light display. The numbers 8 and 24 were barely visible. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California

Man in custody after scaling Santa Monica Pier Ferris wheel and claiming to have a bomb

Witnesses said the man who climbed onto the Santa Monica Pier Ferris wheel claimed he was carrying a bomb, according to police officials.

In a statement, a spokesman for the consulate said the Chinese government was “demanding that the truth be quickly ascertained and dealt with seriously in accordance with the law.”

Officials said an investigation was being conducted with the help of the U.S. State Department but didn’t immediately provide additional details.

Although it’s not clear if Monday’s attack was intentional, the consulate has previously been a target. On New Year’s Day 2014, two buckets of gasoline were dumped on the front entrance of the building and set ablaze.

Strands of silk from baby spiders that cluster together and float through the air are seen stuck to a bush in Oakland, Calif. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

California

What are those web-like clumps falling from the sky around the Bay Area?

Last week residents in the Bay Area reported web-like clumps hanging from trees, a process scientists say are likely caused by baby spiders dispersing.

Oct. 9, 2023

California
Adam Elmahrek

Adam Elmahrek is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times who specializes in corruption. He was part of the team that was a finalist for the 2023 Pulitzer Prize and Selden Ring awards for investigations into the broken promises of cannabis legalization. He started his journalism career in 2010 at the nonprofit news website Voice of OC, where he broke stories exposing misconduct in local government.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement