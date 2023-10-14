Advertisement
California

Fatal accident in Long Beach crosswalk results in multiple injuries

A Long Beach Fire Department emergency vehicle.
A file photo of a Long Beach Fire Department emergency vehicle. City emergency personnel on Saturday transported victims to hospital for treatment after a crash that left a woman dead and others injured.
(KTLA)
By Howard BlumeStaff Writer 
A multi-vehicle traffic collision that also injured pedestrians has left a woman dead and a man in critical condition, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, when a man drove a vehicle into the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Aquarium Way, striking “multiple vehicles and pedestrians in a crosswalk,” the department’s release stated.

The female victim was declared dead at the scene.

“Long Beach Fire Department personnel transported an unknown number of additional victims to a local hospital,” for treatment the police release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM (90.7) for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

