Fatal accident in Long Beach crosswalk results in multiple injuries

A file photo of a Long Beach Fire Department emergency vehicle. City emergency personnel on Saturday transported victims to hospital for treatment after a crash that left a woman dead and others injured.

A multi-vehicle traffic collision that also injured pedestrians has left a woman dead and a man in critical condition, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, when a man drove a vehicle into the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Aquarium Way, striking “multiple vehicles and pedestrians in a crosswalk,” the department’s release stated.

The female victim was declared dead at the scene.

“Long Beach Fire Department personnel transported an unknown number of additional victims to a local hospital,” for treatment the police release said.

The investigation is ongoing.