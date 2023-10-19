1 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way crash on 10 Freeway; traffic snarled through downtown L.A.

One person was killed and three others were hospitalized in a wrong-way crash on the eastbound 10 Freeway early Thursday in downtown Los Angeles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person was killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle on the eastbound 10 Freeway early Thursday in downtown Los Angeles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Drivers had called to report a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the 10 before the early morning crash, which occurred around 4:40 a.m. near Santa Fe Avenue, the CHP said.

The condition of the three people who were hospitalized is not yet known.

At 8:30 a.m., four of the five lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway were still closed. Traffic was backed up several miles to Arlington Avenue, with delays up to an hour expected, according to a SigAlert issued after the crash.