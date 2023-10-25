Advertisement
California

Driver arrested after dragging bicyclist nearly a mile in grisly hit-and-run, LAPD says

Two police officers, one standing and one bending over, next to a canopy over a body covered by a white sheet
Police officers monitor the scene at Broadway and El Segundo Boulevard in Compton where a bicyclist’s body was dislodged from a van after being dragged roughly a mile following a hit-and-run crash in Broadway-Manchester.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A driver accused of running over a bicyclist with his van and dragging him for nearly a mile in a hit-and-run crash in Broadway-Manchester, killing him, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, Los Angeles police said Wednesday morning.

Felipe Avalos, 66, was driving south on Broadway in a white van when he crashed into a bicyclist crossing near 115th Street around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, a collision that forced the bicyclist onto the road, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Avalos ran over the bicyclist, who became lodged in the van’s undercarriage, and continued to drive south on Broadway, turning several times on side streets for roughly a mile, according to the LAPD.

Fox 11 News reports the bicyclist’s body left a trail of blood, torn clothing and body parts as it was dragged by the van.

The bicyclist finally became dislodged from underneath the van at Broadway and El Segundo Boulevard in Compton, and Avalos drove away without stopping to help the bicyclist, police said. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The victim’s identity had not been released by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner as of Wednesday morning.

Investigators with the LAPD’s South Traffic Division responded and canvassed the area to speak with witnesses. Police found a surveillance camera that captured the initial collision and images of Avalos’ vehicle, an older model Chevrolet Astro, police said. A witness provided a possible license plate number, and investigators confirmed it matched the vehicle that struck the bicyclist.

Police found Avalos’ van parked in a driveway at a home in Compton. While watching the property, police investigators saw a person who fit the description of the driver involved in the fatal crash leave the home and get into the vehicle. Police approached Avalos and took him into custody without any issues, according to the LAPD.

A witness later positively identified him as the person who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Avalos was booked into custody on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and is being held on $50,000 bail.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

