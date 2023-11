It’s a time to honor the memory of loved ones who have died.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a two-day celebration, which takes place annually on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, is not a somber holiday.

Instead, it celebrates and honors the dead with festivities filled with dance and celebration.

Olvera Street

Skeletons share a kiss during Day of the Dead festivities at Olvera Plaza. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Women in costumes and face paint dance in Olvera Plaza during Day of the Dead festivities. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Meztly Villegas wears a red catrina dress during Day of the Dead festivities Wednesday at Olvera Street in Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Grand Park

Colorful flags wave in the breeze at Gloria Molina Grand Park’s 12th annual Downtown Dia de los Muertos, where parkgoers gathered Saturday to pay reverence at 19 altars created by professional artists and local community organizations. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

An ofrenda honoring mothers at Gloria Molina Grand Park’s 12th annual Downtown Dia de los Muertos on Saturday. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

The exhibition of masks on display inside the mausoleum during the Noche de los Muertos event Saturday at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. (Sarahi Apaez/For De Los)

An alar titled “Family Jewels” on display Saturday at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery during the Noche De Los Muertos event. (Sarahi Apaez/For De Los)

Long Beach

Patricia Gomez at the Dia de los Muertos celebration Sunday at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach. (Lorena Endara/For De Los)