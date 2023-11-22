Advertisement
California

Uninvolved driver killed when high-speed pursuit ends in violent crash in South L.A.

Police in a cordoned-off intersection with the wreckage of multiple cars
A burglary suspect crashed into two vehicles, killing the driver of one, in Broadway-Manchester early Wednesday after a high-speed freeway chase.
(OnScene.TV)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A burglary suspect being chased by law enforcement crashed into two vehicles in South Los Angeles early Wednesday, killing one of the innocent drivers.

The pursuit started around 1:30 a.m. after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a burglary call in Rancho Palos Verdes, the department said in a news release.

Deputies saw at least four suspects get into a white Lexus and a black Porsche, authorities told KTTV Channel 11. Deputies chased them onto the 110 Freeway, where the suspects drove with their headlights off.

The Porsche exited the freeway during the pursuit, and deputies continued to chase the Lexus. Deputies called off their car pursuit because of excessive speeds but followed from the air and notified the California Highway Patrol, which picked up the chase on the freeway, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The CHP did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Times.

Not long after, the Lexus crashed into two other vehicles near the intersection of Imperial Highway and Olive Street in Broadway-Manchester, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Around 2:20 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of one person ejected from their vehicle in the crash and another person trapped in their car.

A driver not involved in the pursuit was killed in the collision, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey, and three ambulances took patients to hospitals. There was no immediate information about their ages or genders.

Three people in the Lexus were taken into custody and also treated for their injuries, according to news reports.

