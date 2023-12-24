Yes, it’s a cliche — the agony and ecstasy of sport. But it also captures so much of the Los Angeles sporting scene in 2023.
The Dodgers failed to advance in the playoffs (again) and the Chargers appear destined to miss the playoffs (again). USC, though helmed by a Heisman winner, disappointed Trojans football fans all over.
But 2023 brought us plenty to cheer too. Think Shohei Ohtani. Or LeBron James. Or those inspiring Little Leaguers from El Segundo. And who can forget the image of an unusually large dog watching a Lakers game from a courtside seat? What a year. So glad we saw it.
1
2
1.Weeks of speculation end in December when Shohei Ohtani announces that he had agreed to a record 10-year, $700-million contract with the Dodgers.(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)2.Ohtani pitches against his future Dodger teammates at Angels Stadium in June. In November he is declared the American League MVP, the first player to win by unanimous vote twice.(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
Advertisement
1
2
3
4
1.Before an ecstatic hometown crowd at Crypto.Com Arena in February, Laker LeBron James scores his 38,388th point to become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)2.James’ fade-away jumper for two points breaks the previous scoring record of 38,387 points held by former Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)3.(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)4.James’ record-setting basket is among 38 points he scores this night. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
1
2
1.Dodger Clayton Kershaw reacts after striking out New York Met Tommy Pham to end the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium in April. The Dodgers go on to win 5-0, giving Kershaw his 200th win.(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)2.In October, Kershaw reacts to being pulled in a disastrous first inning during game one of the National League Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers lose 11-2, their most lopsided postseason defeat at Dodger Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.