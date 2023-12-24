Advertisement
By Times Photography Staff
Yes, it’s a cliche — the agony and ecstasy of sport. But it also captures so much of the Los Angeles sporting scene in 2023.

The Dodgers failed to advance in the playoffs (again) and the Chargers appear destined to miss the playoffs (again). USC, though helmed by a Heisman winner, disappointed Trojans football fans all over.

But 2023 brought us plenty to cheer too. Think Shohei Ohtani. Or LeBron James. Or those inspiring Little Leaguers from El Segundo. And who can forget the image of an unusually large dog watching a Lakers game from a courtside seat? What a year. So glad we saw it.

USC's Caleb Williams is stopped just short of the goal line by Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss and cornerback Miles Battle.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Weeks of speculation end in December when Shohei Ohtani announces that he had agreed to a record 10-year, $700-million contract with the Dodgers.

Ohtani pitches against his future Dodger teammates at Angels Stadium in June. In November he is declared the American League MVP, the first player to win by unanimous vote twice.

Dodgers' Julio Urias looks up in agony after allowing a home run to Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom during the sixth inning
Julio Urias reacts after allowing a Chicago Cubs home run at Dodger Stadium in April. In September, he is arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence. Put on administrative leave, he does not appear with the Dodgers again in 2023.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Rickie Fowler hits a fairway shot during the final round of the U.S. Open with the downtown L.A. skyline in the background.
Rickie Fowler hits a fairway shot at the Los Angeles Country Club during the final round of the U.S. Open in June. It was the first U.S. Open held in Los Angeles in 75 years.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
UCLA Bruins guard Amari Bailey walks away from the Gonzaga Bulldogs who are celebrating a 79-76 win in a Sweet 16 game.
UCLA guard Amari Bailey walks away from Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrating their 79-76 win in March over the Bruins in a Sweet 16 game during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
TCU safety Bud Clark knocks the ball away on a pass to Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell
TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (26) deflects a pass destined for Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the CFP National Championship game at SoFi Stadium in January. Georgia wins its second straight national title with a 65-7 win.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) dives over the end zone pylon to score a first quarter touchdown.
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium in October. The Charges cruise to a 30-13 victory, but the season ends on a disappointing note as losses mount.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
LeBron James shoots to become the all-time NBA scoring leader, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at 38,388 points.

LeBron James launches a fade-away jumper to score his 38,388th career point to attain the NBA scoring title

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots to become the all-time NBA scoring leader, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabarr at 38388 points.

LeBron James shoots a shot to become the all-time NBA scoring leader

LeBron James holds out his arms after a shot on the court while spectators cheer and raise their arms.
James celebrates after the shot the makes him the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. The previous record-holder, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, is among the thousands at Cypto.com Arena and later congratulates James on his accomplishment.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Pau Gasol waves to the fans while holding onto his daughter Elisabet Gianna Gasol as he makes his way on the court.
Former Laker Pau Gasol, with his daughter Elisabet Gianna Gasol on one arm, waves to cheering fans at Crypto.com Arena in March when the team retires his jersey, No. 16.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. raises his arms at the end of the Breeders Cup Classic at Santa Anita.
A spectator sports a stylish hat — and a big cigar — at the Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita Park in November.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
UCLA Bruins defensive back Kenny Churchwell III forces a fumble by USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch
UCLA defensive back Kenny Churchwell III forces a fumble by USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch during the annual rivalry game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in November. The Bruins go on to beat the Trojans 38-20.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Dodger Clayton Kershaw reacts after striking out New York Met Tommy Pham to end the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium in April. The Dodgers go on to win 5-0, giving Kershaw his 200th win.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw reacts to being pulled in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Oct. 7, 2023.

El Segundo Little League All Stars arrive home for a parade after winning the Little League World Series
El Segundo Little League All Stars players Quinn Boehle, left, and Lennon Salazar celebrate their team’s Little League World Series victory with well-wishers lining Main Street in El Segundo. The 12 players, ages 10 to 12, defeated Curaçao 6-5 in a wild championship game in Williamsport, Pa., in August.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Brodie the Goldendoodle has a courtside seat among spectators at a Lakers vs. Knicks game.
Forget the game. Many folks watching the Lakers and Knicks at Crypto.com Arena in December wanted to know why an 80-pound dog had a courtside seat. And why was he next to actor Kevin Bacon? Turns out he’s an internet sensation, and this story explains all about Brodie the Goldendoodle.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Sports
Times Photography Staff

