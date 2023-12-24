Yes, it’s a cliche — the agony and ecstasy of sport. But it also captures so much of the Los Angeles sporting scene in 2023.

The Dodgers failed to advance in the playoffs (again) and the Chargers appear destined to miss the playoffs (again). USC, though helmed by a Heisman winner, disappointed Trojans football fans all over.

But 2023 brought us plenty to cheer too. Think Shohei Ohtani. Or LeBron James. Or those inspiring Little Leaguers from El Segundo. And who can forget the image of an unusually large dog watching a Lakers game from a courtside seat? What a year. So glad we saw it.

Quarterback Caleb Williams is stopped just short of the goal line during USC’s 34-32 loss to Utah in October. The Trojans later end the regular season at 7-5, and Williams declines to play in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

1 2 1. Weeks of speculation end in December when Shohei Ohtani announces that he had agreed to a record 10-year, $700-million contract with the Dodgers. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 2. Ohtani pitches against his future Dodger teammates at Angels Stadium in June. In November he is declared the American League MVP, the first player to win by unanimous vote twice. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Julio Urias reacts after allowing a Chicago Cubs home run at Dodger Stadium in April. In September, he is arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence. Put on administrative leave, he does not appear with the Dodgers again in 2023. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Rickie Fowler hits a fairway shot at the Los Angeles Country Club during the final round of the U.S. Open in June. It was the first U.S. Open held in Los Angeles in 75 years. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

UCLA guard Amari Bailey walks away from Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrating their 79-76 win in March over the Bruins in a Sweet 16 game during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (26) deflects a pass destined for Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the CFP National Championship game at SoFi Stadium in January. Georgia wins its second straight national title with a 65-7 win. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium in October. The Charges cruise to a 30-13 victory, but the season ends on a disappointing note as losses mount. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

1 2 3 4 1. Before an ecstatic hometown crowd at Crypto.Com Arena in February, Laker LeBron James scores his 38,388th point to become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 2. James’ fade-away jumper for two points breaks the previous scoring record of 38,387 points held by former Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) 3. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) 4. James’ record-setting basket is among 38 points he scores this night. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Former Laker Pau Gasol, with his daughter Elisabet Gianna Gasol on one arm, waves to cheering fans at Crypto.com Arena in March when the team retires his jersey , No. 16. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Top: Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. celebrates aboard White Abarrio after winning the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita Park in November. Bottom: A spectator at the Breeders’ Cup sports a stylish hat — and a big cigar. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

UCLA defensive back Kenny Churchwell III forces a fumble by USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch during the annual rivalry game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in November. The Bruins go on to beat the Trojans 38-20. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

1 2 1. Dodger Clayton Kershaw reacts after striking out New York Met Tommy Pham to end the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium in April. The Dodgers go on to win 5-0, giving Kershaw his 200th win. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 2. In October, Kershaw reacts to being pulled in a disastrous first inning during game one of the National League Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers lose 11-2, their most lopsided postseason defeat at Dodger Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

El Segundo Little League All Stars players Quinn Boehle, left, and Lennon Salazar celebrate their team’s Little League World Series victory with well-wishers lining Main Street in El Segundo. The 12 players, ages 10 to 12, defeated Curaçao 6-5 in a wild championship game in Williamsport, Pa., in August. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)