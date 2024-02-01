Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 10 race: South L.A., Mid-City, Koreatown

Anderson, 33, is a pastor and community organizer. He served on the L.A. Redistricting Commission from 2020 to 2021, and serves on the advisory board of the Black People Experiencing Homelessness Committee for L.A. County and the L.A. Homeless Services Authority. He’s an organizer for nonprofits including L.A. Voice and co-founded the Partnership for Growth L.A., a Black and Jewish community development corporation. He graduated from Morehouse College with a degree in political science and government and has master’s degrees from Claremont School of Theology. Born in Atlanta, he lives in Mid-City with his wife.



Hutt, 64, is the council member representing District 10. Hutt, a longtime political staffer, was appointed as the interim replacement for former Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas, who was ousted from his seat and imprisoned in a bribery and fraud scheme. She was a senior advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris when Harris was a U.S. senator, the first Black person in California to serve as the U.S. Senate state director, and the first Black woman to serve as chief of staff for the 10th District since 1973. Born and raised in L.A., she graduated from USC with a degree in business and lives in Baldwin Vista with her sister and son.



Jones-Sawyer, 67, is a Democratic California Assembly member from L.A. who recently served as chair of the Assembly Public Safety Committee. He was assistant deputy mayor for the city, co-founded the state’s Congressional Progressive Caucus and has served in other government roles including as director of real estate for L.A. Born in Little Rock, Ark., he moved to L.A. as a child and graduated from USC, receiving a degree in public administration. He lives in Lafayette Square with his sister and niece.



Vásquez, 45, is an environmental activist and small-business owner. She was a legislative aide for former Rep. Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.), an organizer for the Sierra Club’s campaign to end L.A.’s reliance on coal, and director of climate justice for the Center for Popular Democracy. She also served on the L.A. Department of Water and Power’s board. Born in Colombia, Vásquez moved to New York when she was 18. She graduated from City University of New York’s Lehman College with a degree in political science and multicultural journalism. She lives near Little Ethiopia.



Yoo, 52, is an attorney, community advocate and former L.A. city commissioner. She worked for former Riverside Mayor Ronald Loveridge, former California Treasurer Kathleen Brown and current U.S. Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside) when he first ran for a House seat. She served as executive director of the Korean American Coalition L.A. and the National Asian Pacific American Bar Assn. Born in South Korea, she graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in political science and from Seton Hall University School of Law with a juris doctorate. She lives in Angeles Vista with her octogenarian parents.