Your guide to California’s Congressional District 49 race: Orange and San Diego counties

Mike Levin, Democrat, incumbent.

Levin worked as an environmental attorney in the clean-energy field before he was elected to the House of Representatives in 2018. His legislative actions in Congress have included supporting zero-emission vehicles, removing spent nuclear fuel from sites near large populations including San Onofre and protecting water quality. He said his top priorities include fighting climate change, supporting veterans, ending veteran homelessness and protecting democracy, according to his campaign website.



Matt Gunderson, Republican, retired small-business owner.

Gunderson owned three car dealerships in Orange County before he retired. He ran unsuccessfully for state Senate in 2022. He’s served as chairman of the Mission Hospital Foundation Board and was a member of the Saddleback College Foundation Board. His campaign has largely focused on affordability for the middle class.



Sheryl Adams, Republican, automotive technology executive.

Adams, a first-time candidate, has worked as an executive at Ford Motor Co., GE Capital, General Motors and Hyundai. She wrote on her campaign website that she led the development of GM’s OnStar system. Her legislative priorities include closing the U.S.-Mexico border, increasing funding for law enforcement and supporting policies that increase renewable energy and domestic oil production.



Margarita Wilkinson, Republican, businesswoman.

Wilkinson, who was born in Mexico and grew up along the border in El Paso, is a first-time candidate. She’s worked at Univision and is currently the senior vice president of Santa Monica-based Entravision Communications. In October 2023, the End Citizens United political action committee filed a complaint against Wilkinson with the Justice Department, alleging the candidate failed to file a personal finance disclosure form. Her legislative priorities include securing the border, strengthening the economy and reducing crime.



Kate Monroe, Republican, veterans advocate and businesswoman.

Monroe is a former Marine signals analyst who founded VetComm, which helps veterans obtain disability benefits. She’s worked in sales roles at ROI Ventures and in the hospitality industry at WorldMark San Diego and Wyndham. She is also the executive director of House the Heroes, which offers low-cost private housing for homeless and disabled veterans. Her legislative priorities include boosting security along the border, supporting veterans, ensuring education is “free of indoctrination and sexualization” and fighting “woke policies,” according to her campaign website.